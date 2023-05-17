Holly Willoughby has reportedly considered quitting This Morning for good following her rumoured fallout with co-host Phillip Schofield. Reports emerged that tension has grown between the pair, and that they ‘barely talk’ off camera.

The presenting duo, who have co-hosted This Morning together since 2009 and also present Dancing on Ice, appeared for work as usual on Monday morning (May 15) despite days of rumours that their friendship was ‘under strain’.

It has now been alleged that the 42-year-old has now considered quitting This Morning amid reports she is struggling with the ordeal. An insider reportedly told The Mirror that she feels ‘trapped’ because she loves the job and doesn’t want to leave.

The insider also reportedly told the publication she feels that ‘by removing herself from the situation she could protect herself better.’

In the days after rumours first came to light, Schofield released a statement where he was full of praise for Willoughby, calling her his ‘rock’, but his ITV co-star has yet to quash any reports of a fallout.

In a statement, Schofield told a national newspaper: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have hosted This Morning regularly on ITV since 2009 - Credit: Getty