Many month-long health kicks stopped at the end of January - Dry January, Red January, Veganuary and more will have had a positive impact on the body and mind of thousands of people in the UK.

Some people opt out of month-long challenges, and instead choose to make lifestyle changes when a new year comes around. Shocking statistics show that 43 percent of all people expect to fail before February, and just nine percent of people see their goals through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeping on top of a resolution or seeing out the last days of a month-long challenge can be hard. If you’ve done a challenge and have seen it through, or have stuck to a New Year’s resolution, a motivational speaker has shared top tips and how to make it stick past January.

Kirsty Hulse, founder of Roar! Training and expert in confidence and mindset shifts, has compiled some insight that is key to helping you make your goals a priority past January, and help more people see these through.

Most Popular

Kirst says “I asked over 800 professionals from different backgrounds and sectors whether they’ve ever said no to doing something they really wanted to do due to a lack of confidence, 94% said that they had!

“A lot of us are doubting whether we’re capable of taking on these opportunities because on some level we don’t think that we’re good enough. If through January, you’ve begun to have self-doubt about whether you can achieve your goals, there are five key steps you can take.”

Five steps to take to make your resolutions stick past January

Remember that it is normal - We all experience self-doubt, and sometimes we even keep ourselves small or refrain from aiming for more because it makes us feel safe and comfortable.

You can’t force yourself to have confidence in achieving your goals and seizing opportunities - you cannot fix self-doubt with self-doubt, take a deep breath, stop focusing on the feeling and think about the actions and steps you can take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tackle the negativity bias - we’re genetically predisposed to scanning for threats and being overly critical of ourselves to keep us safe. Our brains are inclined to remember some things that didn’t go exactly how we planned, rather than the ones that did.

Reflect - step back for a moment and think about your skills.