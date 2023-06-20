Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

HSBC customers across the country have reported an outage with the online and mobile banking platform this morning (June 20). Downdetector, which tracks website outages, has received reports from hundreds of users with a spike from around 10.05am.

The Downdetector website shows around 200 people have reported problems with the number expected to rise. Although a particular issue is yet to be specified, Downdetector reports 42 per cent of people are having problems with mobile banking, 39 percent are having issues with online banking and 19 percent can’t login.

People have taken to Twitter to discuss issues they are having. One person tweeted HSBC to say: “Is online banking not working? because i’ve been trying to log on with the app and it keeps saying i’ve been logged out because something went wrong? I’ve tried 5 times now.” Another added: “Is there a problem with business online banking? Can’t log on PC or the app.” And a third said: “Do HSBC have a problem with online banking platforms? Unable to accept either business or personal banking apps.”

Downdetector tweeted to inform customers of the outage. It said: “User reports indicate HSBC is having problems since 10:36 AM BST. http://downdetector.co.uk/status/hsbc/ RT if you’re also having problems #HSBCdown.”