Ireland have beaten England at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 by four runs in Melbourne as a rain affected match saw the game resolved via the Duckworth Lewis method. Ireland were fully deserving of a victory which saw them pick up their first win of the super 12’s stage of the tournament. England, on the other hand, were very poor with the bat.

England won the toss in Melbourne and put Ireland into bat. After a rain delayed start, the Irish got underway and got stuck into the English bowling attack.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker put on 81 runs for the second wicket, but the rest of the batting order failed to help out their skipper and wicketkeeper. The remaining nine wickets fell for just 54 runs as Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone and then Sam Curran shared eight wickets between them.

Ireland were bowled out for 157 with four balls of their innings remaining, and England would have been feeling pleased with their recovery following the charge at the top of the Ireland batting order. It was now over to England to bat.

The star-studded top order faltered, with captain Jos Buttler getting out with just his second ball. Two more quick wickets saw England reduced to 29-3 and had Ireland dreaming of a famous victory on the world stage. Dawid Malan and Harry Brook steadied the ship and England needed roughly 100 runs from their final 10 overs.

osh Little of Ireland celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler of England during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground

England were 105-5 with just over five overs remaining when more heavy rain caused the players to leave the field. The sub par performance was compounded with defeat via the Duckworth Lewis method.

Next up for England is a match up against the old enemy Australia, Ireland meanwhile face Afghanistan. Both of these matches take place on Friday October 28 and both will once again be at the MCG in Melbourne.