Iceland has launched a new and exclusive ‘black card’ which gives lucky recipients a year’s worth of free chicken. The cards will be hidden around Iceland stores in the UK and can be used to get all of the retailer’s chicken products for free.

The card which goes by the name ‘V.I.C’ (Very Important Chicks) has been launched after Iceland was crowned the UK’s biggest chicken selling supermarket. Shoppers who find a hidden V.I.C box inside from Monday (May 15) must show it to an Iceland staff member who will verify the win.

Samuel Robbins-Wells, Iceland’s head of category, said: “We wanted to give back to the V.I.Cs who come to our stores for their weekly shop. As the home of many amazing partnerships and exclusives, all shoppers who visit us instore and online can make the most of the value we offer and pick from our varied range of frozen products to find something the whole family can enjoy.”

Those who receive a V.I.C card can use it to purchase from 215 frozen chicken products, including standout brands and Iceland exclusives, such as the My Protein and TGIF ranges. Whether they fancy Southern Fried Chicken Popsters or Satay Chicken Skewers there’s something for everyone.

Iceland chicken products include:

