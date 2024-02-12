CCTV released after woman left with broken jaw following 'nasty' assault outside Tesco Express
Police have released fresh CCTV footage after a young woman was brutally attacked by a man outside a Tesco Express. The victim, in her 20s, was assaulted near the store on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham.
The woman was left with a severe broken jaw in the attack which happened on August 18 last year. Police have pursued multiple lines of inquiry to find the thug and have now released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak with.
Detective Constable Ben Grayson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault during which the victim was punched to the ground and kicked to the face.
“We understand that the quality of this footage is very poor, but we are hopeful that somebody who knows this man may recognise him from what he is wearing and the way he is walking.
“We remain determined to get justice for this victim and urge anyone with any information – no matter how small or insignificant it may seem – to come forward immediately.”
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 445 of 18 August 2023.