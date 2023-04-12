I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date revealed by ITV - here’s when new show will air
ITV has revealed the start date for the new series of I’m A Celebrity South Africa.
ITV has revealed the official start date for its first ever ‘all stars’ edition of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. The hit reality series will be returning later this month with a new series starring former campmates in South Africa.
The challenges are expected to be bigger and tougher than ever before for returning contestants. With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever ‘I’m A Celebrity Legend’.