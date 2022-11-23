The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022 finale has once again come around, and after three weeks in the Australian jungle there will be a new King or Queen of the jungle. The show returned to our screens on Sunday November 6, with Ant and Dec at the helm to mark the series’ 20th year on air.

This series also marked the first time the celebs were able to return to Australia since before the coronavirus pandemic. The series had a great line-up of celebs such as fan favourite Jill Scott, as well as some controversial choices like former Health Secretary Matt Hacock.

The disgraced MP caused a stir amongst the camp, while it seems like he has won over comedian Seann Walsh, the viewers as well as contestants including Chris Moyles and Boy George remained suspicious.

The episode is described as one not to miss with the TV guide saying: “It is the final of the survival challenge for the famous faces after three weeks of facing their fears and braving everything that’s been thrown at them at their camp in Australia.”

While the 2022 series is coming to a close, fans can already look forward to an extra special 2023 series of the show.In September, the show announced that while the 2022 series will be in the classic location of Australia, there will be an All Stars edition of the show airing in 2023.

The extra special edition of the show will be filmed in South Africa. Long-time hosts, and geordie duo, Ant & Dec made the announcement via a video that was shared on social media in which they said: “South Africaaaaaaa! That’s right, we’re filming a very special version of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023.”

The special series is expected to see previous campmates from the past 20 years of the show return to the scary jungle and face dreaded bush-tucker trials again. No information on which celebs will be entering the camp has yet been released, but ITV assured fans it would be coming in “due course”.

So, when will the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022 finale air? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming television event.

Mike Tindall MBE, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatúndé Aléshé and Jill Scott MBE

When is the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022 finale?

The finale will take place on Sunday November 27 starting at 9pm. The show will last an hour and 40 minutes and will see the Queen or King of the Jungle crowned by its end at 10:40pm.

Who will make the final three?

Paddy Power has revealed its odds on who is most likely to be in the final three and in with a chance of winning the crown as well as taking on the final bushtucker trial.

The odds are:

Jill Scott - 1/50

Matt Hancock - 15/8

Babatunde Aleshe - 25/1

Owen Warner - 1/33

Seann Walsh - 5/1

Mike Tindall - 1 / 5

Chris Moyles 25/1

How many episodes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Will there be this year?

This year the show will conclude on its 22nd episode. I’m A Celeb usually airs for three-four weeks and has shown between 19 to 22 episodes per series. Last year in 2021, the show ran for a total of 19 episodes.

Ant and Dec in the Australian Jungle, hosting I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Who was on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022?

Here is a full lineup for I’m A Celeb 2022:

