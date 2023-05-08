Over the past two weeks, viewers have been treated to a thrilling I’m A Celebrity South Africa series. The reality show spin-off series features a host of former celebrity campmates battling it out to be named the first I’m a Celebrity legend.

A number of fan-favourite stars returned to the jungle including the likes Phil Tufnell, Amir Khan, Carol Vorderman and Shaun Ryder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new series has brought with it entertaining and brutal Bushtucker Trials, contraband drama and unbelievably heartwarming moments.

But despite all of this, some fans of the show were left annoyed after noticing the reality show had undergone some major format changes.

Most Popular

Due to episodes being pre-recorded, the public haven’t had the chance to vote to keep stars in camp. Instead, celebrities took part in survival challenges to fight for their spot.

The first celebrities to leave after failing in the challenge was Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder and nutritionist Gillian McKeith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, boxer Amir Khan became the latest star to exit camp after his campmates voted him out. The 36-year-old from Bolton described going on the show as "one of the best experiences" he's ever had.

Amir Khan made his jungle debut in 2016. (YouTube)

He said: "It’s like I got to be with a new family in South Africa. I’m always going to compare it with my first time in Australia but this one, for me, was way better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Great camp, the campmates were amazing. Even though I would have loved to have stayed in a little bit longer, sometimes what can happen is, if you stay longer, you can outstay your welcome. It was just a great experience and I’m just glad I had the opportunity.”

As the series nears its end, when exactly will the final episode air?

When is the I’m A Celebrity final?