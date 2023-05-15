I’m A Celebrity star Jordan Banjo has revealed why he wouldn’t take part in Strictly Come Dancing. The 30-year-old dancer finished in second place in the new I’m A Celebrity All Stars series, after losing out to Myleene Klass. The final took place on Friday, May 12.

On Monday (May 15) Jordan appeared on Good Morning Britain to reflect on his jungle experience with hosts Ed Balls and Susanna Reid.

Ed ran through a list of shows Jordan has appeared in over the years - from Celebrity Chase to Catchphrase - and was intrigued if the reality star would participate in any more shows.

The presenter asked if he would consider a stint on Strictly Come Dancing, however, Jordan quickly shut down the prospect and responded with a hard no.

Ed said: “You’ve now done I’m A Celebrity twice, Britain’s Got Talent, Dancing on Ice (you were involved in a team), Celebrity Chase, Celebrity Catchphrase, there’s others.

“You've made a career of doing these different reality shows…Is there any reality TV shows which is still on the agenda which you would really love to do but haven’t done yet?”

Before Jordan could answer, Susanna interrupted to say: “Strictly.” However, Jordan revealed why he could never be on the show - one of the reasons being that as won’t “look good in sequins.” The response warranted laughter erupting in the studio.