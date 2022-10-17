It’s almost October 19, which means you have a great excuse for cocktail sipping to mark International Gin and Tonic Day . The British East India Company’s troops introduced gin to the world in the 1700s, and since then hundreds of gin distilleries have opened around the UK, each offering their own unique take on the spirit and a wide variety of flavour combinations.

WeLoveBrum.co.uk , a lifestyle website, recently conducted research and compiled a list of the best bars in the country. The list includes establishments located in popular hotspots such as London, Birmingham and Liverpool, all the way up to Edinburgh. The popularity of these establishments was determined by using a unique index score based on data from Google, Instagram, and Tripadvisor.

The score was generated by the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as reviews on Google and Tripadvisor. The lower the overall index score, the higher the ranking. With a score of 11, Mr. Fogg’s Gin Parlour , which is located in the centre of London’s Covent Garden and offers a wide variety of tonics in addition to a collection of over 200 different kinds of gins, came out on top of the list.

Most Popular

The City of London Distillery & Bar in the capital city came in second with an index score of 12, while the Berry and Rye in Liverpool and Simpson’s Bar in Birmingham tied for third place with 15; both of these establishments are the ideal places to enjoy your preferred gin drink of choice.

What are the most popular gin bars in the UK?

According to WeLoveBrum.co.uk , these are the most popular gin bars in the UK.