Exeter Airport was forced to close yesterday (Sunday 17 September) after heavy flooding affected the terminal.

Travel was disrupted by the “torrential downpours” and remaining flights were cancelled.

Videos shared on social media showed the “chaotic scenes” of the main terminal flooded. It came after “torrential downpours” hit south-west of England yesterday with localised flooding in Devon.

There were widespread road closures, bus and train cancellations as well as the closure of Paignton zoo.

Almost a month’s rain fell at the Birds Hill rain gauge on the edge of Exmoor - while other spots saw up to 60mm of rain fall, more than half the September average for the region of 92.45mm.

The band of rain moved eastwards throughout Sunday and cleared by the early hours of Monday morning (18 September).

An Exeter Airport spokesman said teams were going to be working throughout the night cleaning up and they expected to open on Monday.

Passengers have been advised to check with their airline for the latest information about their flight.

An airport spokesman said: “Following Sunday afternoon’s flash flooding, which caused the closure of the airport, our teams are working through the night cleaning up and we expect to be open tomorrow morning, Monday.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the very latest information about their flight, and please bear with us while we do our very best to return all airport operations to normal.”

On the airport’s website there are currently no cancelled flights to or from the airport.

However there are a few delayed arrival flights on Monday 18 September.

Listed are the arrival flights that are delayed:

08:30 Guernsey - estimated 14:30

08:35 Dublin Aer Lingus - estimated 09:30

08:35 Dublin British Airways - estimated 09:30

14:40 Guernsey - estimated 17:05

Conditions are expected to remain “blustery at times” early this week but are likely to be fresher.