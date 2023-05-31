Is Spotify down? Music lovers frustrated as app goes down & ‘keeps skipping songs’ - what is being affected?
Downdetector said Spotify users have reported issues with the app from 2.57pm on Wednesday.
Spotify users have been left without audio on Wednesday afternoon (May 31) after the app has crashed, according to Downdetector. The vast majority of issues relate to users with their audio streaming and accessing the app from 2.57pm.
Downdetector said 40% of users have reported problems with their audio streaming, 36% of users have issues with the app and 24% of users reported problems with its website. The issues mostly appear to be affecting those in London.
Although the full details of the issue have not been specified, one person said the songs were changing on the app automatically.
Many have taken their frustrations on Twitter. One said: “Thought my phone was bugging, had to run to Twitter to see if Spotify is down.” Another tweeted: “Me waiting for it to start working again #spotifydown.” And a third said: “Spotify changing the songs whenever it pleases excuse me I’m in charge here so please pipe down”