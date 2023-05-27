Jack Whitehall has added new dates to his UK tour for a discounted price including in cities such as Edinburgh, Hull, Plymouth, and Norwich. The 34-year-old comedian is making his way up and down the country this summer as he fronts his new show - Settle Down.

His tour, which he describes as his “most personal show yet”, starts from Sunday, May 28 at the Theatre Royal in Norwich and ends on July 16 at The O2 in London.

Whitehall said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life. It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully.

“I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack handed attempt at adulting!”

Tickets are available for £25 for a limited time only. All information can be found on the Jack Whitehall official website.

Jack Whitehall’s full tour dates:

Saturday, May 27 - Swansea Arena, Swansea

Sunday, May 28 - Theatre Royal, Norwich

Wednesday May 31 - Royal and Derngate, Northampton

Tuesday, June 13 - Brighton Centre, Brighton

Wednesday, June 14 - Brighton Centre, Brighton

Thursday, June 15 - Brighton Centre, Brighton

Friday, June 16: BIC, Bournemouth

Saturday, June 17 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sunday, June 18 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Monday, June 19 - Hydro, Glasgow

Tuesday, June 20 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Wednesday, June 21 - AO Arena, Manchester

Thursday, June 22 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Friday, June 23 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Saturday, June 24 - AO Arena, Manchester

Sunday, June 25 - M & S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Tuesday, July 4 - International Arena, Cardiff

Wednesday, July 5 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Friday, July 7 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Saturday, July 8 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sunday, July 9 - International Arena, Cardiff

Monday, July 10 - International Arena, Cardiff

Friday, July 14 - The O2, London

Saturday, July 15 - The O2, London

