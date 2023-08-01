Cancer-stricken Jonnie Irwin shared a heartbreaking update as he shared a beautiful moment with his three young sons, Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two over the weekend.

The 49-year-old made public his cancer diagnosis during an interview with Hello! magazine last November , saying he only had “months to live”. He said wanted to make as many memories as possible with his family before the time comes. Since his announcement, Irwin has regularly updated his social media followers on his condition.

The former Escape To The Country host also revealed he was working on a “digital legacy” for his family – so that he can “speak” to them via video clips after he dies.

In his latest Instagram post , Irwin, who is also the host of A Place In The Sun, shared a photo of himself and his boys, who he shared with wife, Jessica, 40, going on an electric cargo bike. Under the caption, the Channel 4 presenter admitted that he’s “a lot weaker these days” but thanks to his new wheels, he can cycle “pretty much anywhere.”

He wrote: “Since delivery of our @babboe_cargobike it’s been out most days. I’m obviously a lot weaker these days and would never be strong enough to cart these ankle biters around but with electric power assistance I can pretty much go anywhere.

“The boys love it and it’s made the nursery fun run (if I’m up in time) it’s probably cut our car use by about 50% so obviously much greener so hopefully making up for some of the naughty motors in my past. For me, it’s allowed me to get more involved. #gamechanger.”

His social media update comes almost a week after he detailed his hospice experience and discussed the importance of palliative care. Speaking on BBC Morning Live , Irwin said: “I’m really good, I have up days and down days but today is an up day. Family are great and very noisy.”

Asked on what sort of advice he would give to others about palliative care, he said: “First of all, embrace it. I was given the choice initially of what hospital I wanted to use. My first experience of palliative care in a hospice was blood transfusions.

“I had my first one in hospital and then I was invited to use the hospice, so I thought I’d give it a go. I went into a lovely room, biscuits piled up beside me and I just dipped in and out. I implore people to check out the hospice, and if you have the choice to use it, then use it.”

