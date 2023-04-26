King Charles became monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in September last year. Now, eight months later, his official coronation is ready to take place. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are set to be crowned in the first UK coronation since the late Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1953.

Coronations emerged from a European tradition of increasing church involvement in the state, as well as the need to bring stability to often volatile societies in which several individuals had a claim to the throne. UK coronation ceremony’s date back to the year 1066, when Harold II was crowned.

Here is everything we know about the coronation of King Charles III including, when it takes place, what time it starts, how to watch and more.

When and where is the coronation of King Charles III?

The coronation of King Charles III, will take place on Saturday, May 6. The event will be followed by a coronation concert on Sunday, May 7 and a bank holiday on Monday, May 8.

The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey.

What time will King Charles’ coronation start?

The coronation ceremony will begin at 11am and last just over an hour. Following the ceremony, Charles and Camilla will depart Westminster Abbey at around 1pm.

The King and Queen are expected to arrive back at Buckingham Palace around 1.30pm. A full breakdown of timings was released by the government, including when a balcony appearance would be to watch the flypast.

King Charles III’s Coronation ceremony will take place on May 6.

What will happen during King Charles’ coronation?

The coronation ceremony consists of six phases -

the recognition

the oath

the anointing

the investiture

the enthronement

the homage

Charles will be anointed with holy oil and will be given the orb, ring and sceptre before being crowned and blessed.

Charles will take an oath to "maintain and preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England, and the doctrine worship, discipline, and government thereof, as the law established in England".

How to watch King Charles’ coronation

The coronation will also be publicly broadcast at more than 50 big screen sites across the UK

Where will the coronation take place?

The coronation will take place inside Westminster Abbey. The Abbey has hosted every coronation of a British monarch since 1066.

William The Conqueror was the first monarch crowned inside Westminster Abbey, with King Charles set to be the 40th. Westminster Abbey is also the burial site for at least 18 British monarchs and held a number of royal weddings.

Who is attending the coronation of King Charles III?

The coronation of King Charles III is set to feature more than 2,000 guests, with a number of people confirmed to be attending. There are also several surprising omissions from the guest list.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles III. However, Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will remain in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

As well as Prince Harry, members of the royal family, including extended cousins and grandchildren are expected to attend the coronation ceremony. The youngest members of the royal family - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also expected to attend.

A number of UK MP’s and peers are also expected to attend. Other world leaders will make the journey to London, including those from Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary and Monaco. US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he would not be attending the Coronation and the US would instead be represented by his wife Jill Biden, the first lady.

What route will King Charles take to and from the coronation ceremony?

On coronation day, King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel in special carriages from Buckingham Palace , along the Mall to Trafalgar Square, along Whitehall to Parliament Square and then to Westminster Abbey . Charles will then be crowned King inside Westminster Abbey.

King Charles coronation concert: When is it, who is performing and how to watch

The coronation concert will take place on Sunday, May 7, from Windsor Castle. The Coronation Concert will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and via radio on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

A centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, ‘Lighting up the Nation’, will see the country join together in celebration as iconic locations across the United Kingdom are lit up using projections, lasers, potential drone displays and illuminations. Actor Hugh Bonneville has been confirmed as the host of the concert , with a number of stars set to perform, including Katy Perry and Lionel Rithcie.

Stars confirmed to perform at the coronation concert include:

Take That

Katy Perry

Lionel Ritchie

Andrea Bocelli

Sir Bryn Terfel

Freya Ridings

Alexis Ffrench

Coronation community choir

Royal Ballet

Royal Opera

Royal Shakespeare Company

Royal College of Music

Royal College of Art

Ncuti Gatwa

Mei Mac

When is King Charles’ coronation bank holiday?

The UK will benefit from an extra bank holiday to mark the coronation. It will take place two days after King Charles is crowned, on Monday May 8.

Mid and East Antrim's church service will reflect on the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla.

Royal Mint coronation coins

To celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, the Royal Mint has released a range of special and limited edition coins. The coins feature the first official crowned coinage portrait of King Charles.