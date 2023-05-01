King Charles will pay a moving tribute to Prince Philip through a special musical choice at his coronation this Saturday (May 6). To commemorate his late father, who was born Prince of Greece and Denmark on Corfu in 1921, The Greek Choir will sing a psalm during the service.

According to Lambeth Palace, the psalm has been commissioned in order to pay tribute to the Prince, who died aged 99 two years ago on April 9, 2021. Philip and his family were exiled from Greece after a military coup ousted his uncle King Constantine I, when the prince was only two.

On inviting the choir for a performance during the coronation liturgy, a Lambeth palace spokesperson said: “This moment has been specially commissioned to reflect His Majesty’s paternal heritage.

“His late Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh was born a prince of Greece, and as such, in a service so deeply reminiscent and steeped in the memories of His Majesty’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the Greek Choir were invited to remind His Majesty of his father’s influence, and dedicated service to the late Queen, his family, the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.”

In 2021, only two weeks before his father’s death, Charles said during a visit in Athens that the country had “long held the most special place in my heart”. The choir will perform Psalm 71 during the “exchange of swords”, and the words will be printed in both English and Greek.

Prince William to pay ‘heartfelt and loving tribute’ to Charles and Camilla

Along with the tribute to the UK’s longest serving consort, Prince William is set to give a “heartfelt and loving” speech about his father and the Queen consort Camilla at the Coronation Concert. Sources have said the Prince of Wales is preparing to give the touching speech while addressing the nation on Saturday and that he will express his pride for the pair.

A royal source told a national newspaper: “William feels entirely differently to his brother on these matters. His speech will be heartfelt and loving, paying tribute to his father as a man of principle who has also devoted himself to duty and to the causes he believes in.

Prince Philip’s Greek heritage will be honoured at the coronation.

“The Prince also feels it is ­important to pay tribute to how Camilla has ­dedicated herself to causes and has made a real difference to many in her royal role and also contributing to his father’s happiness.”

