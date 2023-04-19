A new poll has suggested that more than half of Britons believe that King Charles III’s coronation should not be publicly funded. The King will be crowned in front of world leaders, family and other dignitaries on Saturday, May 6.

The YouGov poll, which was carried out just over two weeks before the historic event revealed that 51 per cent of adults questioned in the survey believe the ceremony should not be taxpayer funded.

Almost a third of those who participated (32 percent) believed that it should be funded by the taxpayer, whilst the remaining 18 percent didn’t know. A budget for the coronation has not been released and the government has not commented on cost, with the amount of public funds due to be spent remaining unknown at this time.

The King and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey which is reportedly going to cost millions. It is the first coronation in seven decades, with the late Queen Elizabeth II crowned in 1953.

Some unconfirmed reports have suggested that Operation Golden Orb could cost between £50 - £100 million, but these claims are unsubstantiated and as said, the budget and overall cost for the coronation is unknown.

