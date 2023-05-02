News you can trust since 1877
Local elections 2023: How to vote without ID in local elections using emergency proxy vote if you’ve lost ID

The 2023 local elections are set to take place across the UK this week, with new rules meaning photo ID is needed to vote in person.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read

Local elections are set to take place at more than two thirds of UK councils and could be a key indicator in how the next general election may turn out. Voters will head to the polls on Thursday, May 4. 

The local elections will be the first time people in England will have to show photo ID at polling stations before they can cast their ballot. However, there is still a way to vote without a photo ID, if for example you’ve lost your identification. 

Local elections: How to vote without photo ID

If you’ve lost your photo ID, you can still vote in the local elections via an emergency proxy vote. A proxy vote means someone votes for you on your behalf and an emergency proxy vote can only be done in the case of an emergency you weren’t aware of before the normal proxy vote deadline, which has passed. 

    Local elections take place on Thursday, May 4Local elections take place on Thursday, May 4
    You can apply for an emergency proxy vote up until 5pm on voting day if you have a medical emergency stopping you voting in person, you are away for work or your photo is lost, stolen, destroyed or damaged. 

