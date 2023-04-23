The 2023 London Marathon is here as thousands of runners realise the months of hard work and set off towards the finish line. This year marks the 43rd event in the capital.

The races had a staggered start on Sunday April 23, with those participating in the mini London Marathon among the first to leave the starting line at 8.30am. The final races to kick off were the Elite Men’s and Mass events, which started at 9.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 45,000 runners are set to take part in the famous marathon’s mass event making this year’s one of the largest marathons in the capital yet. If you’re feeling inspired to enter yourself for next year’s festivities, the 2024 ballot is now open.

Those wanting to try out the famous race for themselves, which sees participants run across some of London’s most iconic landmarks, can sign up as runners in the 2023 event complete the 26.2 mile course.

Most Popular

Here’s everything hopeful participants need to know about the sign up for next year’s event.

How to sign up for the 2024 London Marathon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re planning on signing up to compete in the 2024 edition of the famous marathon, you will need to enter the ballot through the TCS London Marathon website.

The ballot for next year’s event opened yesterday, April 22, ahead of today’s event and will be open until 9pm on April 28, 2023. Around 350,000 people are said to put their names forward to participate in the event annually.

Not everyone is successful, as only a fraction of those who sign up will actually get to run in the event. As part of the 2023 event, 45,000 people were expected to compete in the mass race alone.

Do you have to pay to enter the London Marathon?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is free to enter yourself in the ballot. However, participants who are successful in their applications will have to pay an entry fee of £69.99 to bag their place in the race.

Participants who enter the ballot are drawn at random. But, if you want to increase your chances, there are a few ways.

The first way would be to donate to the London Marathon Foundation while submitting your application for the ballot. By doing this, you will double your chances of being selected as you will be entered into a second ballot.