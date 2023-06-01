The new Love Island series has been thrown into chaos as a thunderstorm warning has been issued before filming gets underway.

The summer edition returns on Monday (June 5) with Maya Jama hosting. However, severe weather is set to hit Palma de Mallorca in Spain over the next few days which could cause a problem for the show.

The Apple weather app shows there will be moderate rain and a thunderstorm until Thursday evening.

The alert said: "Moderate rain warning until 5.59pm, Thursday 1 June. Additional alert: moderate thunderstorm warning."

In a twist for this year's series, fans will get to choose who they would like to see as a couple during the opening episode.

Host Maya Jama, who appeared on Good Morning Britain, said: "A very big surprise, the public has all the power

"For the first episode, you guys are going to decide who couples up. You vote and we listen."