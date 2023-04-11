News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
48 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
1 hour ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
1 hour ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
4 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request

Love Island stars Millie Court and Liam Reardon reportedly back together after romantic Easter break

Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have sparked rumours after being seen together

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:43 BST- 2 min read

Love Island stars Millie Court, 26 and Liam Reardon, 23 are reportedly back together after spending the Easter break in the countryside together. The couple were spotted outside a Domino’s pizza takeaway in the Lake District over the bank holiday weekend sparking rumours they have reconciled their relationship, the Daily Mail reports.

The pair won Love Island in 2021 but split a year later. Liam appeared on Celebs Go Dating following their break-up but now it appears the couple are back together. Millie recently revealed on her YouTube channel that she was dating again but did not reveal who her new love interest was.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a Q&A video, where she responded to questions from her followers she said: "Am I dating?’ is the next question. There have been a lot of rumours and a lot in the press. I am going to confirm that I am dating someone,"

"But I’m not ready to tell you guys, yet. I love you guys, and I love your support," she continued.

Most Popular

    "But it’s early doors, and you experienced a whole full-blown meeting someone, relationship on TV, the whole thing, and then everything afterwards."

    Reflecting on her relationship with Liam after Love Island, Millie added: "That was the best experience ever of my life, genuinely. But it is a lot when you have all eyes on you and everything in your relationship.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "Lots of judgements, lots of people sending you messages because they’ve seen the other person out. It means absolutely nothing, they’re just speaking to another person."

    Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have sparked rumours after being seen together Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have sparked rumours after being seen together
    Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have sparked rumours after being seen together

    Liam spoke about their relationship during Celebs Go Dating in December, telling dating experts Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson: "I instigated it… if we’re going to be together for me to love her, I need to love myself and the past few months have been a bit… you know… I need to find myself again."

    Now it appears the pair are spending time together once again after being spotted grabbing a takeaway in Windermere over the Easter break. And Millie posted about her ‘wholesome’ Easter weekend on Instagram, sharing photos from the couple’s reunion, including snaps from romantic countryside walks.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    QuestionsLake DistrictYouTubeLove Island