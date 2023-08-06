West Yorkshire police have launched an appeal

A 12-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle on a motorway yesterday (August 5). The incident occured on the M62 near Cleckheaton in West Yorkshire last night and police say the driver failed to stop at the scheme.

The boy was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 25 and 26 at around 9.50pm, with him being found in the westbound carriageway. West Yorkshire Police had received earlier reports shortly after 9.30pm of a vehicle collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead Services and subsequent reports immediately prior to the collision on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 of two people walking along the motorway.

Emergency services in attendance at the scene located a man on the hard shoulder of the motorway. He was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries. Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and is currently in custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a young boy. We have specialist officers supporting his family at this extremely difficult time.

“We understand that he was trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder when he has been hit by a vehicle. The driver of this vehicle has not stopped at the scene or reported this collision to the police, and I would urge them to come forward now and assist us in our enquiries.

“We are also asking anyone who was driving along the M62 between Hartshead Moor and the M606 last night between 9.30pm and 9.50pm to please check any dashcam footage you may have of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 1786 of 5 August.

A full closure of the M62 in both directions between junctions 25 and 26 was put in place overnight while emergency services dealt with this incident. This has now been lifted.