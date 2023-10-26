News you can trust since 1877
Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
Published 26th Oct 2023, 08:50 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 08:51 BST
At least 16 people have been killed, and dozens others have been injured after a gunman opened fire in the US state of Maine. (Credit: Getty Images)

At least 16 people have been killed and a dozen others injured after a shooting in the US state of Maine.

A gunman opened fire at a bar and bowling alley in the city of Lewiston on Wednesday evening. Investigators are still working to gather evidence, with a huge manhunt underway for the suspected shooter.

Authorities have named Robert Card, 40, as a person of interest in the case. They have also warned the public that he is "armed and dangerous.

According to police, Card is a firearms instructor who was trained by the US military at a US Army Reserve training facility in Maine. He is also known to have been committed to a mental health facility for at least two weeks in the summer of 2023, also specific details of his treatment or condition were not given.

    Mike Sauschuck, a public safety official for Maine, said in a statement: "Card is considered armed and dangerous. He is a person of interest, however, and that's what we'll label them at moving forward until that changes.

    He added: "If people see him, they should not approach Card or make contact with him in any way. We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case, to locate Mr Card, who, again, is a person of interest, and a person of interest only."

    The local sheriff's office said that it was encouraging businesses to "lock down or close while we investigate". President Joe Biden spoke to Maine Governor Janet Mills following the incident. He told the Ms Mills that the White House would offer "full federal support in the wake of this horrific attack".

