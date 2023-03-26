News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
7 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
8 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Alison Hammond blackmail: Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing This Morning presenter

 A man has been arrested on suspicion of blackmailing This Morning presenter Alison Hammond

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 26th Mar 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read

West Midlands police have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of blackmailing TV presenter Alison Hammond. The man was arrested by officers at an address in Warwickshire on Saturday evening.

According to The Sun, Hammond paid out large sums of money after falling victim to blackmail. Allegedly, the Birmingham-born TV star had been told lies would be spread about her if she did not cooperate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers said the man remains in custody for questioning.

Earlier, West Midlands Police told the BBC inquiries into the alleged blackmailing were progressing swiftly. The force said: "We are investigating an allegation of blackmail of a woman in her 40s. We take reports of this kind very seriously."

Most Popular

    Hammond rose to fame following a short stint in the Big Brother house back in 2002. After impressing TV bosses, she went on to become a panellist on Loose Women before co-presenting This Morning on Fridays alongside Dermot O’Leary.

    A man has been arrested on suspicion of blackmailing TV presenter Alison Hammond
    A man has been arrested on suspicion of blackmailing TV presenter Alison Hammond
    A man has been arrested on suspicion of blackmailing TV presenter Alison Hammond
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The TV personality has also made appearances on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here and Strictly Come Dancing. Last week, the 48-year-old was announced as the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off, replacing Matt Lucas.

    Police