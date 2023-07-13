After a record breaking June, where the month was UK’s hottest June on record, a new month has seen the weather plummet. And, according to the Met Office, that bad weather is set to continue with ‘persistent’ rain.

The Met Office has warned that as well as the rain, some areas could also see thundery and windy weather. Despite the poor weather, temperatures are expected to remain around the same.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “The UK is predominantly under the influence of low-pressure, which is continuing a showery regime, with some potentially heavy and thundery showers possible at times through the week.

“While not everywhere in the UK will experience the heaviest downpours, it will remain an unsettled and relatively cool period, in stark contrast to the heat we experienced in June.”

Speaking in the Met Office’s YouTube series ‘Deep Dive’, Met Office meteorologist and presenter Alex Deakin said: “What we’re seeing with the jet stream is this shift more towards being directed towards the UK from the southwest, which is helping to push low pressure systems towards the UK.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit most of the UK on Saturday, 8 July 2023 - Credit: Adobe