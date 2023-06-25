Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls to a number of police forces not connecting
The issues are being caused by a ‘technical fault’ according to the Met Police. They say the issue is affecting a number of police forces but have not stated which ones.
In the event of an emergency, the Met Police is urging people to call 101 until further notice.
In a tweet, the Met Police said: “Due to a technical fault that is impacting a number of police forces, many 999 calls are not connecting. Until further notice, please call 101 in an emergency. Please ONLY call in an emergency and please wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls.”