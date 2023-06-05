A woman is facing criminal charges after she left her children in a car that caught fire whilst she was allegedly shoplifting inside a store. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by both fire crews and police officers.

The children were helped from the car by members of the public, with one child suffering “several first-degree burns” according to their mother’s arrest record. Alicia Moore, 24, had left three children inside the vehicle outside a shopping centre at around midday on May 26, according to the report.

Moore and an “unknown male” allegedly headed into a Dillard’s store in Florida where they began shoplifting. Security in the store watched the pair for an hour before Moore left the store and saw her car in flames.

The report stated that the mother then “dropped the stolen merchandise” and ran from the store. It also alleges that despite still under investigation it is unlikely Moore was being neglectful.

Members of the public witnessed the children attempting to escape the fire and rushed to help them. One child with “several first-degree burns” to their face and ears was then immediately taken to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital.

Moore now faces charges of aggravated child abuse and arson, as well as unrelated charges of petty theft, assault and battery on a person over 65. Despite the cause of the fire remaining unknown the charge of arson was given, saying that the neglect contributed to the children’s injuries and “the fire occurred during the commission of a felony by Moore”.

Watch the terrifying moment childen were left in a car that caught fire

