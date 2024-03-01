More than 6 in 10 residents in Portsmouth are secretly competitive

A poll of 2,000 adults – including those who live in and around the city – found 63 per cent like to appear outwardly uncompetitive but secretly are quite the opposite.

A whopping 40 per cent have been so desperate to overcome rivals at one time or another they’ve practiced for hours on end in order to do just that.

While 42 per cent adults residing in Portsmouth find it difficult to let others win – even just to be nice.

The research on behalf of 888 poker also found 31 per cent believe others might be inclined to describe them as ‘bad winners’ – with 49 per cent convinced no one would see them this way.

It emerged locals feel most competitive when ‘enjoying’ boardgames (43 per cent) and when playing sports (39 per cent).

They also feel this way in the workplace (16 per cent) where they’re eager to outperform colleagues and in their career generally (21 per cent).

Three in 10 (30 per cent) also feel competitive when it comes to performance of their favourite sports side.

Interestingly, 15 per cent adopt this mindset with absolutely everything they do – driven to be better than everyone at everything, even menial tasks like washing the dishes.

The local sense of competitiveness also extends to what they watch, with 87 per cent enjoying quiz shows on TV – and 85 per cent also fans of reality competition programmes.

Northampton locals particularly like ‘The Chase,’ ‘The Weakest Link,’ and ‘Deal or No Deal’ when it comes to gameshows.