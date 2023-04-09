While we might have gotten used to more unusual baby names from celebrities in recent years, such as North and Apple, some names are rarer than others. A list has now emerged of popular boys and girls names ahead of the official rankings due to be released in 2024.

The list, which ranks popular names in the US, shows the Christian name Luxury claims the top spot of the most popular names for newborn girls, dethroning the current champion Maeve. For boys, Aire is number one, despite being thousands of miles away from the Yorkshire river of the same name.

Both names fall into the more rare names category, with only 10 girls named Luxury in 2021 and Aire not appearing on any list at all. According to Nameberry, who is responsible for the list, the names give us a look at what’s trending among new parents this year.

The list shows the five most popular girls’ names at the moment in the States are Luxury, Aurelia, Maeve, Eloise and Alice. For boys, along with Aire, are Royal, Soren, Theodore and Silas.

Fewer than five babies were named Aire in 2021, but considering it has now been attached to the Kardashian-Jenner family since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott gave their son the name, we’re likely to see a big leap in the popularity of that particular moniker. And according to Nameberry editor-in-chief Sophie Kihm, Luxury is one of the top names to watch out for in 2023.

“I have a feeling it will rise exponentially,” she said. “We’ve seen many more babies of both sexes named Lux over the past few years, and Luxury is the obvious next step. I think it’s just one celebrity baby away from being a massive hit.”

10 most popular girls’ names of 2023 so far

Luxury Aurelia Maeve Eloise Alice Aurora Isla Luna Ophelia Iris

Luxury is the most popular name for newborn girls in the US this year so far.

10 most popular boys’ names of 2023 so far

