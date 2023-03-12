Cash strapped Brits are being offered tips on giving mum a Mother’s Day to remember, without spending a small fortune. The penny pinching experts at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have put together their advice for making the day special on a budget as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

Money saving gift ideas include creating a beauty hamper and making homemade presents. You could even show your mum how much you love her by simply baking her a cake or having an at-home pamper day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consumer expert Rebecca Bebbington from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “Every mum deserves the best Mother’s Day but it doesn’t have to be about expensive gifts to show mum how much she means to you. We’ve come up with money saving ideas to cover everything from gifts to celebrating in a way mum will love.

“Your mum will love these ideas especially as you’ll be going to extra effort to make this Mother’s Day special without spending lots of money.” Here are NetVoucherCodes.co.uk ’s tips for celebrating Mother’s Day on a budget:

Most Popular

Make a homemade gift

Spend some time on a DIY project or create something sentimental that mum can keep forever. Try homemade beauty products like face masks, hand creams and sugar scrubs or accessories like candles and key rings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Create a beauty hamper

Reuse an old basket or gift box and fill it with affordable beauty products. If you’re struggling for money, you could use samples from beauty counters or buy her favourite products in mini travel-size versions.

Decorate the basket with a beautiful ribbon, colourful tissue paper and a thoughtful card for a gorgeous budget gift.

Bake a cake

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bake mum’s favourite cake and decorate it with a heartfelt message. It doesn’t have to be perfect - as long as it tastes good, she will love it.

Family photos

Fill up a scrapbook with pics from your mum’s favourite family holidays, events and occasions. Write little captions alongside each photo and let her reminisce about happy times with the family.

Movie night

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you and your mum are both lovers of chick flicks or a certain franchise or series, why don’t you both get together for a movie night? Cosy up in your PJs, stock up on the treats and enjoy a few glasses of wine with a bunch of your favourite films.

At home gift vouchers

Why not create some at-home gift vouchers for mum to cash in throughout the day? These could involve you making a home-cooked meal of her choice, doing the chores or walking the dog.

Cook dinner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you don’t have the money to take your mum out for dinner this Mother’s Day, why not save a bit of cash and cook her a meal at home instead? Pick her favourite starter, main and dessert dishes.

If there’s enough to go round, invite the rest of the family along for a memorable time.

Pamper day

Set up a station in your front room, get your dressing gowns on and the cucumber out and treat your mum to a foot bath, massage and mani-pedi. Crack open a bottle of fizz and prepare some tasty snacks too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Memory book