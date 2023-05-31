ITV bosses are set to be grilled by MPs about the controversy involving Phillip Schofield after he confessed he had an affair with a ‘much younger’ male colleague whilst still married to his wife. The channel has since come under heavy scrutiny over their knowledge of the situation.

The former This Morning host had last week admitted to lying about an affair with a young showrunner on the set, which reportedly unfolded in 2022. ITV’s initial investigation into Schofield and his “unwise but not illegal” affair with the said young man, will be the centre of their inquiry.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the channel said: “ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020, ITV investigated.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours, as did Phillip’s then agency, YMU. In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others.”

Now, the channel’s bosses, including chief executive Carolyn McCall, are reportedly expected to sit before the Commons Culture, Media and Sports Committee on Tuesday, June 5.

A Westminster source told the iNews : “The hearing is scheduled to be scrutiny of the upcoming Media Bill with executives from ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5…but as always, members could ask the witnesses anything they like.”

SNP MP John Nicolson, a member of the DCMS committee, told the outlet: “The issues that have erupted around ITV of late have of course been a cause for concern, and I look forward to seeking clarity from ITV representatives.”

Phillip Schofield (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

This comes after former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes accused ITV of “covering up” for Schofield, who said in his statement to a major newspaper daily that he lied about the affair.

The daytime series former resident doctor Ranj Singh also weighed in on the subject, saying he complained about “bullying and discrimination” during his time on the show. However, ITV said an inquiry into these claims found no evidence to support them.

Holly Willoughby, Schofield’s former co-host finally broke her silence a day after the 61-year-old dropped the bombshell . She wrote on her IG story, which disappeared after 24 hours: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news.”