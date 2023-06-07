The three new menu items have launched from today and the additions will be in every Nandos store in England, Scotland and Wales. The peri peri chicken chain had teased its new menu items across its social media platforms last week and has now confirmed the exciting changes.

The biggest change is the introduction of fully loaded chips. The dish, which is made for sharing, features Nando’s chips, alongside pulled chicken of your chosen spice, covered with cheddar cheese, smokey Peri-tamer Nando’s sauce and a creamy dressing - it is also topped with spring onions. The meal will cost £8.

Alongside the Fully Loaded Chips, Nando’s is also introducing the new Pepper & Feta Dip which combines roasted peppers, tomatoes and garlic whizzed up with crumbly feta. This dip comes with toasted warm pitta bread triangles and will set you back £4.50.

Finally, Nandos has also confirmed it is bringing back its 2021 guest spice - Garlic BBQ. The seasoning has a mild spice and is "sticky, smoky and sweet with an extra kick of garlic and peri-peri".

Nando’s fans have taken to social media to share their delight at the new additions. One person tweeted: “Fair play Nandos... these look amazing.” Another tweeted: “Fully loaded chips at Nandos, finally!”

