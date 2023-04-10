A star of popular Channel 5 soap Neighbours has given an emotional health update following a shock diagnosis last year. Kate Keltie, who played Michelle Scully from 1999, has been suffering with an “extremely aggressive” stage four breast cancer.

Kate had fans in tears when she first revealed the illness in November, but now people are in tears for a whole other reason. The 37-year-old has confirmed that the cancer is “completely gone”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The happy news was shared on the Neighbours actress Go Fund Me Page, where her friends and family raised a total of $37,362 to cover essential costs during her chemotherapy treatment. One of the major donors include fellow soap star Holly Candy, who pledged $2,000 AUD (£1,113) along with her husband.

Kate wrote: “I recently received results of my latest scan and was told that there had been a complete metabolic response to diseased areas. In other words, it seems I am cancer-free.”

Most Popular

Michael Keltie, Kate’s uncle, told Daily Mail Australia : “All I know is that she qualified for a particular type of treatment and had it. When she went back with her mother and father, the doctor said, ‘It’s gone - it’s completely gone’.

"They didn’t know what they were hearing when they were told. They said, ‘What do you mean, it’s gone?’, he said, ‘It’s completely gone’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the now deleted post revealing Kate’s cancer diagnosis in November 2022, Go Fund Me page organiser Ebony Gilbert explained: “Our beautiful Kate is going through the unimaginable. She was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer. Her cancer is extremely aggressive and it has spread to other parts of her body, including her lymph nodes, blood and hip bones (known as metastatic cancer).

Kate Keltie and Ryan Maloney in Melbourne 2000