Nicola Bulley: Lancashire Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of case into missing mother

Lancashire Police will not face any action over their handling of the Nicola Bulley case after being cleared of any wrongdoing.

By Sam Johnson
Published 9th May 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read

Two watchdogs have cleared Lancashire Police over their handling of the Nicola Bulley case. Both the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have confirmed they will not take any action against the force. 

Lancashire Police referred itself to the watchdog over its disclosure of her personal information. The ICO said it will not take any enforcement action.

And while the force will not face any disciplinary action, the IOPC did “identify two areas for learning” in the handling of the case by Lancashire Police. Separately, the College of Policing will also conduct a review into how officers handled her case and will publish its findings in the autumn.

Mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, 45, went missing in January while walking her dog in St Michael’s, Lancashire. Her body was found three weeks later in the River Wyre after an extensive search by police and a high-profile investigation.

    Nicola Bulley while out walking her dog.Nicola Bulley while out walking her dog.
    An inquest into her death is due to be heard on Monday, June 26 at County Hall in Preston.

