Yellow ribbons of hope are being left near the River Wyre in Lancashire as the search for Nicola Bulley continues. The mother-of-two went missing while on a riverside dog walk with springer spaniel, Willow, on January 27 in Wyre, Lancashire and police have been searching the river ever since.

Police believe Nicola could have fallen into the water and dive teams have been investigating the river ever since. However, a private diving team who also assisted police in their search with specialist technology, do not believe it is possible that Ms Bulley is in the water.

In a heartfelt interview, Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell explained that he is “100 per cent convinced” partner Nicola is not in the water. Instead, he spoke about his fears someone local to the area could be to blame or involved in her disappearance.

Paul told Dan Walker in a televised interview on Friday night: “People don’t just vanish into thin air. It’s absolutely impossible. So something has happened. Whatever has happened, in my eyes, has to be somebody who knows the local area.

“You would only know that area as a local, it’s a local area. You see the same faces every single day, and on the very odd occasion you see somebody that you don’t know - they stand out like a sore thumb. The fact that nothing’s been seen or heard, I just truly believe that it’s something in the village."

Now as the search enters its third week, people have been leaving yellow ribbons to signal that they have not forgotten about the 45-year-old and still have hope for her return. The ribbons are being left on a bridge near where Ms Bulley went missing which has been described as ‘the main route to get in and out’ of St Michael’s on Wyre.

BBC reporter David Guest who was in St Michaels on Wyre said: “These ribbons speak volumes on day 18 of this search. Local people are saying Nicola we miss you and we want you back.”

Ribbons with messages including "we need you home Nicola", "praying for your safe return" and "I love you" have been tied to the footbridge over the River Wyre. A large poster with a photograph of Ms Bulley has also been attached to the railings.

Lancashire police have said that their investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley is still underway as they continue to search areas of the River Wyre. They are now focussing ‘further downstream’ and into the area of the river which becomes tidal and then out towards the sea.

