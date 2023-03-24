North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has said he’s ‘greatly satisfied’ with the results of an underwater attack drone test, according to the country’s state media. The drone was launched off the coast of Riwon County in South Hamgyong Province and is understood to generate a ‘radioactive tsunami’.

North Korea launched the drone named Unmanned Underwater Nuclear Attack Craft Haeil this week during a test which lasted 59 hours, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports. After cruising at a depth of 80 to 150m, the drone reached its target off Hongwon Bay.

The ‘Haeil’ drone, which means ‘Tsunami’, has been built in order for North Korea to approach enemy ports undetected before exploding underwater and creating a radioactive wave.

KCNA confirmed the test verified [the drone’s] reliability” and “confirmed its lethal strike capability”. Adding: “The respected comrade Kim Jong Un was greatly satisfied with the results.”

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. Credit: MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images