Panda, Mushroom and Robobunny to battle it out for finale of The Masked Singer

Have you figured out any of their identities? (Photo: ITV)

The Masked Singer is probably one of the most bizarre TV shows on the air.

On the surface, it is a singing competition, but at its core it’s a puzzle which invites its judges and viewers to try and figure out the secret identity of its celebrity contestants through hints and clues.

Celebrities are dressed in elaborate costumes from head to toe, and perform songs anonymously. After each round, the live studio audience votes for their favourite singer, and the singer who receives the fewest votes is unmasked and eliminated.

The show is based on the South Korean series King of Mask Singer, which operates with a slightly different format to that of the UK version.

As season three comes to an end, this is everything you need to know before the finale.

Who is in the finale?

The last episode of the current season of The Mask Singer will see finalists Mushroom, Robobunny and Panda perform one last time before all three are finally unmasked and a winner chosen.

This is what we know so far about our three finalists.

Mushroom

Mushroom was the first contestant to perform during the series, with a rendition of It’s Oh So Quiet by Björk.

The mystery singer has dropped some clues as to her identity, hinting about having a love of trying new things whilst holding a gavel.

When speaking, Mushroom appeared to have something of a northern English accent, however when singing her accent sounded strongly Irish.

After singing There Are Worse Things I Could Do from the film Grease, Mushroom said that the judges have to “get up earlier and dig deeper if they want to catch me out”, adding: “I’ve been lucky to be able to leave my forest and plant myself in lots of exciting places far from home.”

Guesses from viewers and the celebrity judges Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Marsh have included Siobhán McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael in Derry Girls; The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes; Kym Marsh, from Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, and Sheridan Smith, whose ITV drama No Return has just begun airing.

The latest odds from Betfair has Charlotte Church pegged as the most likely identity of Mushroom, with odds of 4/6.

Panda

The first song that Panda performed was Levitating by Dua Lipa. Their VT was filmed in the woods, and they spoke about how much they love “adventure”, how they are a “solitary creature” and introverted extrovert - and that they have an American accent.

Panda has also revealed that they have “been animated” in the past.

After performing Hot Stuff by Donna Summer, Panda’s VT made many references to astrology, spirituality and that they loved “exploring the world” - but they would always find their way back home.

In another VT, Panda made references to the band One Direction, as well as hinting at a solo career, which many convinced that the mystery person could be Cheryl.

“Surely Panda is Cherly Cole? Son called Bear, sang One Direction and the father of her child is in One Direction, she was a judge on X Factor!” one person tweeted.

Other guesses regarding Panda’s identity have included singer Alesha Dixon; Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, and Bridget Jones’s Diary star Renée Zellweger.

According to Betfair, the odds have Amanda Holden pegged as Panda, with odds of 10/11.

Robobunny

In Robobunny’s first week, they sang Saving All My Love For You by Whitney Houston, and in their first VT they said: “You thought I was a real tough guy, aye? That’s just my shell. I’m actually a real softie, who’s part of a machine.”

The half bunny, half robot added: “Now I’m not going to “rabbit” on about hard exterior but I will say that I’m here to “Control-Alt-Delete” what you know about me.”

Robobunny’s final clue was: “I might be made of metal but that doesn’t stop me making a splash.”

Other clues about Robobunny’s identity include a police badge, cowboy boots, a ranch, boxing gloves and that they had worked with “divas” in the past.

Viewers and the judges have made guesses including Eastenders star Shane Richie; Westlife’s Mark Feehily; rapper Drake and Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness.

Some fans have suggested that due to the sheer size of the Robobunny costume, the mystery singer might actually be two people, such as presenting duo Ant and Dec.

The favourite identity for Robobunny is Mark Feehily, with odds of 1/4.

Who has been revealed so far?

The singers that have been revealed on the show so far are:

Week one, Chandelier unmasked as Heather Small

Week two, Snow Leopard unmasked as Gloria Hunniford

Week three, Lionfish unmasked as Will Young

Week four, Bagpipes unmasked as Pat Cash

Week five, Poodle unmasked as Tom Chaplin

Week six, Firework unmasked as Jaime Winstone and Doughnuts unmasked as Michael Owen

When is the finale on TV?

The final episode of The Masked Singer will air on ITV tonight, Saturday 12 February, at 7pm.