Paris Fury and Tyson Fury have welcomed their seventh child after she gave birth to a baby boy on Monday September 18.

The heavyweight boxing champion,35, and his wife, 33, shared their happy news with OK! magazine that their new baby boy arrived at 2.29am and weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

Speaking to OK! the new parents said: “We're over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family. His brothers and sisters can't wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun! Our boy is the most perfect addition and we're bursting with love for him. It's crazy how you can love someone so quick.”

Paris Fury shared a picture of the new baby boy in her arms on Instagram with the caption "Can’t believe he’s here."

The couple are already parents to Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince 'Tutty' Tyson, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonis Amaziah Fury, and Athena who all feature on the Netflix series ‘At Home with The Furys’.

The new-born's name has not yet been revealed but as it’s a boy the family may keep to the tradition of having the first name of Prince.

The Netflix series ‘At Home with The Furys’ followed the couple for a year after Tyson retired from boxing. It garnered over 2.8 million views for the first episode and by the finale had over 7 million. Love Island stars Tommy Fury and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague also featured in the reality show. The series also shone a light on Tyson Fury’s bipolar disorder and his mental health battles with depression and anxiety.