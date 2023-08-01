Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Popular US actor Paul Reubens, who rose to fame in the 1980s starring as Pee-wee Herman, has died at the age of 70.

Reubens passed away overnight on Monday (31 July) after a previously-undisclosed six-year battle with cancer, his team revealed in a statement posted on his social media.

Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reubens died at the age of 70 after a six-year battle with cancer

Reubens was described as an "iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer" in a post on Facebook, which read: "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

A posthumous statement was then posted on Reubens' Instagram page where he apologised for not going public with his cancer battle. He also thanked fans for their love and support over his illustrious career.

Reubens wrote: "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."