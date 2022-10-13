Portsmouth has revealed their favorite number

What's your number

Portsmouth’s favourite numbers have been revealed - with number seven the most popular digit among locals.

Researchers who polled 2,565 adults – including Portsmouth residents – found the shirt number worn by Pompey legends Peter Harris and Hermann Hreidarsson is favoured by four in 10 locals.

The next most popular lucky number is three, while number 13 – traditionally regarded as the unluckiest of them all – surprisingly secured third spot.

The study commissioned by 888casino, one of the world’s leading online casino brands and part of 888 Holdings plc, determined nearly half (48 per cent) of Portsmouth locals have a figure they turn to for luck.

A host of factors determine how those polled decided on lucky numbers – including their own birthdate or birth month (42 per cent) and childhood home door number (8 per cent).

However, 52 per cent simply felt drawn to their lucky digit.

Pompey residents use their favoured number in various scenarios like when picking lottery numbers (58 per cent) and when betting on horses (18 per cent).

While 24 per cent turn to their lucky number when they need to make decision - such as menu choices - and don’t know what to choose.

Of everyone from Portsmouth polled, 68 per cent think their lucky digit has brought them good fortune.

Carried out through OnePoll the study also found just one in 10 adults (10 per cent) have what they consider to be an unlucky number.

And the most ‘popular’ unlucky number in Pompey is 13.

Pompey's lucky numbers

7 3 13 5 8 6 11 22 23 1 18 19 21 666 2 9 10 15 16 17