Poundland is opening 12 new stores over the next few weeks in a fresh boost for the UK’s diminishing high street. Four stores from the budget retailer will raise their shutters to shoppers this month with eight more expected to launch in April.

The move will no doubt be welcome news to shoppers on the hunt for a bargain as the price of every day items rocket due to high inflation rates. Among the new sites will be Poundland’s Scottish flagship store in Glasgow which will become the country’s largest branch.

The recent openings form part of a wider plan by Poundland to open or relocate 50 new shops by the end of 2023, creating 800 jobs. The chain opened 18 stores from October to December last year, including eight on December 10 which the company dubbed “Super Saturday”.

Meanwhile, the retailer has also launched a price comparison UK as it continues to brand itself as an alternative to supermarkets. The campaign has seen Poundland comparing its prices to those of Asda, Morrisons and Wilko on its in-store posters.

Full list of Poundland stores opening in the next few weeks