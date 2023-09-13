Primark click and collect: High street chain to roll out new service with 57 stores participating - full list
Primark are to make a huge change to 57 stores in the UK from today - here’s what it is and participating stores
Popular high street shop Primark is to make a big change 57 stores in the UK this week - in a move that will delight shoppers who will no longer have to wait in long queues and spend a long time sifting through the wide variety of items.
From today (Wednesday, September 13), Primark shoppers will be able to take advantage of their click & collect service. This will allow shoppers to beat the queues and order items, picking them up in-store.
Customers can select items from a number of different ranges including kids toys, men’s clothing and nursery ranges. However, the service is yet to include homeware but this may change.
There is currently no fee required to use the service, but customers will need to spend a minimum of £10 in order to qualify for click & collect. Shoppers can choose from a range of 57 stores.
The locations where you can utilise click & collect are located in Greater London, the North West of England and North Wales. A full list of participating Primark stores where it is available is below:
- Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF
- Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA
- Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG
- Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY
- Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ
- Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA
- Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1HE
- Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE
- Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB
- Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND
- Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX
- Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX
- Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA
- Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX
- Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE
- Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY
- East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ
- Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY
- Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ
- Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT
- Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL
- Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR
- Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE
- Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ
- Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ
- Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP
- Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF
- Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL
- Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY
- Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX
- London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU
- London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA
- Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA
- Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS
- Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB
- Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY
- Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ
- Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ
- Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER
- Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA
- Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE
- Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB
- Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT
- Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL
- Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX
- Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA
- Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN
- Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL
- Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF
- Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB
- Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA
- Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7BS
- White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF
- Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP
- Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ
- Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ
- Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY