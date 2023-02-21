Prime Energy drink fans have been left disappointed after they were met with empty shelves at their local Sainsbury’s stores. Sainsbury’s announced it would be stocking the sought-after drink created by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul from today (February 21).

Sainsbury’s released a list of the flavours it was stocking alongside a limited edition orange and mango product which excited Prime Energy fans. But although shoppers queued outside stores including Sainsbury’s in Maidstone, Birmingham and Torquay they were met with empty shelves and signs saying the shops were still waiting for stock.

Some of the parents of eager Prime Energy fans had been waiting in line long before the stores opened and still failed to nab a bottle of the sought-after drink.

In Peterborough, dozens of fans, mostly school-aged children with their parents, were in line at the Oxney Road store just before the store opened at 7 am. The store was selling the 500ml fruity lime, blue raspberry, tropical punch and ice pop flavour drinks for £2.50 each, which is a 500ml bottle.

One dad, from Peterborough, said: “It’s the new craze. They all want to get their hands on it.

People queue outside the Sainsbury in Maidstone after reports they would be stocking the in demand drink 'Prime' February 21 2023.

"I’ve just finished a night shift and when I got back my son said ‘guess what’s coming out at Sainsbury’s at 7 am?

"We managed to get some when it came out at Aldi , but the queues were ridiculous.

"It’s £2 per bottle here but a shop near us is charging £8. I told my son he’s not to pay that for a bottle – hopefully, in six months it will die down.”

Prime was first launched in Asda but sold out almost instantly when it was put on the shelves. It also went on sale in Aldi just before Christmas, with chaos ensuing as people battled to get a bottle.

The high demand for the drink outweighed the supply and resulted in people selling it online and at independent corner shops for up to £1,000 a bottle. KSI responded to the outrageous prices, urging his followers not to pay the inflated prices. He also said the reselling ‘annoys him’ when speaking to Capital FM.

Sainsbury’s is stocking Prime Energy drinks from today

The millionaire YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul who collaborated to create the drink have reportedly already made £8.3 million from the energy drink worldwide. Morrisons also confirmed last week that it will be stocking Prime Energy but has not confirmed a date for when it will appear in stores.

Sainsbury’s Prime Hydration Energy - flavours and prices

· Prime Hydration Lemon Lime 500ml - £2

· Prime Hydration Blue Raspberry 500ml – £2

· Prime Hydration Tropical Punch 500ml – £2

· Prime Hydration Ice Pop 500mm – £2

