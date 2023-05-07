The Prince of Wales played a key role in the coronation of King Charles III as he swore fealty to his father. The future King, Prince George also had a role as Page boy, helping carry the robes of his Grandad, King Charles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Middleton and family appeared on the right of the balcony (Pic:Getty)

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton watched the ceremony with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis by her side. The proud parents have now shared an intimate look into their coronation day on their social media accounts.

Most Popular

The video shows the family leaving for the coronation at Kensington Palace, travelling to Westminster Abbey and highlights key moments from the day. After the coronation, the royal family, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis took the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad