The highly-anticipated Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to explore the story of some of our favourite characters in the ton, as well as bring new faces to the Bridgerton universe. The Shondaland limited series will feature fan favourite Queen Charlotte, and her husband King George III.

While the characters of Queen Charlotte, and King George are already portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel and James Fleet, their young counterparts will be played by new actors. This is due to the fact that the six-part prequel will run across two timelines.

The entire series will be centred around young Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence. As well as the early years of her marriage to King George III and how their relationship shaped the Ton as viewers know it.

Since the confirmation of the upcoming spin-off series, fans have been desperate to find out who will play the young counterpart of King George III. It was announced in 2022 that Mylchreest had been cast to play the character.

So, what else might you have seen Corey Mylchreest in? Here’s everything you need to know about the actor.

Corey Mylchreest age

Corey Mylchreest was born in 1998. His exact date of birth is unknown.

What else has Corey Mylchreest been in?

Before his work on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Corey Mylchreest had roles in both TV and film

Here is a list of some of Corey’s onscreen credits:

The Sandman - Adonis (2022)

Mars - Leon (2021)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story release date

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to drop on Netflix on May 4, 2023.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story full cast

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, the Queen of Great Britain and Ireland

of Great Britain and Ireland India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Arsema Thomas as young Lady Danbury

Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton

Connie Jenkins-Greig as young Violet Ledger

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, the Queen’s gossip-mongering secretary

Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley

Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta

Corey Mylchreest as young King George III

Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute

Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury

Katie Brayben as Vivian Ledger, Violet’s mother

Keir Charles as Lord Ledger, Violet’s father

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will air on Netflix on May 4

How to watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

You can be the first to watch by signing up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution