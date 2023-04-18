Queen Consort Camilla was left hurt by one particular accusation in Prince Harry’s recent memoir, which criticised members of the Royal Family. The controversial memoir detailed the Prince’s life from losing his mother to meeting his wife Meghan Markle.

In Spare, which was released in January, Prince Harry claimed his stepmother Camilla leaked stories about the royal family to the media to improve her own image. In the book, Prince Harry said: “I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.”

During ITV’s Harry: The Interview, the Duke of Sussex also claimed stories began to be leaked after both he and his brother “begged” Charles not to marry Camilla. In a new interview, sources close to the Queen Consort claim she was left ‘hurt’ by Prince Harry.

Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, Marchioness of Lansdowne, told The Sunday Times : “Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn’t let it get to her,” Ms Petty-Fitzmaurice is one of the Queen’s six companions and is married to Charles, 9th Marquess of Lansdowne.

King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort.

Following the coronation, Camilla will be known as the Queen after she is crowned alongside her husband King Charles III. Camilla married King Charles in 2005.

Will Prince Harry attend the coronation?

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles III. However, Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will remain in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

When is the coronation of King Charles III?