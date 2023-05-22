News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Breaking

Ray Stevenson death: Star Wars, Thor and King Arthur actor dies aged 58

Tributes are flooding in for Star Wars and Thor actor Ray Stevenson who has died aged 58

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 22nd May 2023, 19:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 19:23 BST

Hollywood legend Ray Stevenson has unexpectedly died at the age of 58, just days before his birthday. The Irish actor - best known for his roles in the Star Wars movies and in the Thor film - passed away on Sunday, his rep has revealed. 

His most recent roles included appearing in the 2022 comedy film Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday, where he starred alongside Scott Adkins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So far, no cause of death has been revealed. However, a number of fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the star. 

One person said: "Oh damn, just saw the news about Ray Stevenson, what a tragedy."

Most Popular

    A second person added: "I'm gonna watch Punisher: Warzone today in his memory. RIP Ray Stevenson." 

    A third person wrote: "OMG, incredibly sad to hear that Ray Stevenson who played Blackbeard in #BlackSails has passed away at the age of 59."

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Stevenson made his film debut in the 1998 film The Theory of Flight. He had a minor role alongside Helena Bonham Carter. 

    In 2002, he starred in the short film No Man's Land prior to his graduation from the London Film School.

    Related topics:Star Wars