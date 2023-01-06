Visitors to the Royal Mint Experience can now strike a £2 denomination coin featuring the portrait of King Charles III for the very first time. The historic opportunity is available from today (January 6).

The special coinage will feature an effigy of His Majesty and will be offered as part of the tour. Customers will be charged £7.50 extra to strike out their own £2 piece.

Dan Johnson, who is the visitor attraction manager at the Royal Mint , said: “The change of monarch is such a significant occasion in UK history, and we are delighted to be able to welcome visitors to the Royal Mint Experience and offer them the opportunity to be a part of this momentous historical occasion.”

People who have previously visited the Llantrisant facility, located in South Wales, were able to strike their own memorial coin featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II. The UK’s longest-reigning monarch died at her Balmoral Castle residence in September.

Tickets to the Royal Mint Experience can be purchased in-person or via the Royal Mint website . Tour entry is priced at £13.50 for adults, as well as offering extras such as VIP experiences and even afternoon teas.

The special coin is set to not only be devoted to His Majesty, the ‘tails’ side pays homage to physician Edward Jenner who is known for being a pioneer of vaccines. It will be available to purchase from the Royal Mint website from January 26.

