"There's nothing this boy won't do for a bit of love."

A big dog with a lot of love to give has been waiting patiently for a YEAR for someone to adopt him. Loveable American bulldog Apollo is at the RSPCA’s Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch’s South Yorkshire Animal Centre, where he has been since November 2022.

Apollo has been waiting a year.

In the last 12 months, very few people have shown any interest in him - despite him having a lot of love to give, said Megan Bullock, from the branch. She added: "It has really surprised us that no one has adopted Apollo yet. It is just so sad that, a year on, he’s still patiently waiting for someone to take him home.

"He is a big dog - but that just means he has a big heart! One thing that became incredibly obvious to us right off the bat was that this boy lives for affection. Whether it be a booty scratch or a face squish, there's nothing this boy won't do for a bit of love.

"Apollo also has those puppy dog eyes down to a tee and he knows full well how to use them to his advantage!" Apollo would be best suited to a home where his owners are around a lot of the time.

Megan added: "Apollo is essentially a very large puppy who knows just how to throw his weight around and with this, it would be advantageous for Apollo's future owners to have experience with large breeds. He still requires some training to help him with his manners, but anyone who has seen him in action can tell you just how much potential Apollo has should this training be continued.

"Apollo also adores his food and his toys, both of which make his training plan run all the more smoothly. At this moment in time we believe it would be beneficial for Apollo to live in an adult only home with no other pets, however with the correct socialisation, we believe Apollo could be more than capable of making a few doggy pals."